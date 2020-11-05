AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (AT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.30 million.

Get AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) alerts:

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock opened at C$5.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.98 million and a PE ratio of -331.25. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43.

AT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

About AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.