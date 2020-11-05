ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $16.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADTRAN from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of ADTN opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $576.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.29.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 706,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 473,940 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $4,687,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ADTRAN by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ADTRAN by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth about $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

