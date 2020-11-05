Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 521,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $94.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.