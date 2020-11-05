Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.77.

AMD stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.80. The company has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $4,998,604.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,971,075.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,949,000 after buying an additional 1,302,596 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 193.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,953,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,777,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

