Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGEN opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Agenus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

