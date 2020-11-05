Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

AKRO has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.43.

AKRO opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $995.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.65. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,056,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 165,472 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 690.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,607,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

