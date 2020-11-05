Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $327.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $66,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,480.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,937,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,014 shares of company stock worth $1,271,487. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.