Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE ALC opened at C$10.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. Algoma Central Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.01 and a 12-month high of C$13.59.

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$151.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Algoma Central Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALC shares. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

