Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of ALIM opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.37. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

