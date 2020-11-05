Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $1,750.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,763.65.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,745.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,521.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,473.52. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,770.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

