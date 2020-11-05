Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.05 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,749.13 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,771.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,526.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,476.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

