alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.50 Price Target at UBS Group

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) received a €16.50 ($19.41) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.24 ($17.93).

Shares of AOX opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

