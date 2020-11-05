Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

AMZN opened at $3,241.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,626.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,158.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2,909.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,435 shares of company stock worth $38,747,211. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit