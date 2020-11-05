AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 8.8% Higher

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 15,392,629 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 7,385,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several research firms recently commented on AMC. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $252.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.08.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 118.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

