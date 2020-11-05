Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 3.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $432.55 million, a PE ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMTB shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Amerant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

