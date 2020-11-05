American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. On average, analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.