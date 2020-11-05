AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

AmerisourceBergen has raised its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $104.99 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $535,250.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

