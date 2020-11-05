Analysts Set Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Price Target at $8.50

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $7.95 on Monday. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $518.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 25.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 238,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 49,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

