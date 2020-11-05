Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $31.08

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.69.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $35.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.11.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Boot Barn by 3.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 699.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
