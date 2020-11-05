Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $31.08

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.69.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $35.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Boot Barn by 3.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 148,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 699.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

