Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) PT at C$23.53

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

IMO stock opened at C$18.65 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -147.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

