Analysts Set Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Target Price at $2.33

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $502.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 97.93 and a current ratio of 97.93. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVR. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

