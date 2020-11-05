Analysts Set Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Target Price at $2.33

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $502.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 97.93 and a current ratio of 97.93. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVR. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit