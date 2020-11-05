Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Price Target at $25.69

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,318 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,256,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 872,014 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 630,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.52. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

