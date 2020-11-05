Analyzing Camrova Resources (OTCMKTS:BAJFF) and Lithium Americas (OTCMKTS:LAC)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Camrova Resources (OTCMKTS:BAJFF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

This table compares Lithium Americas and Camrova Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -20.03% -10.07% Camrova Resources N/A N/A -5,533.19%

4.7% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lithium Americas and Camrova Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 2 1 0 2.33 Camrova Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Camrova Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas and Camrova Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 194.36 $51.67 million ($0.22) -47.05 Camrova Resources N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

Lithium Americas has higher revenue and earnings than Camrova Resources.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Camrova Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Camrova Resources Company Profile

Camrova Resources Inc., a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. It owns a 7.23% interest in the Boleo copper-cobalt-zinc-manganese project located in Baja California Sur, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Baja Mining Corp. and changed its name to Camrova Resources Inc. in October 2016. Camrova Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.