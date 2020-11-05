Analyzing Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) & Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A)

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Primo Water and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -5.32% 1.71% 0.62% Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 9.71% 18.29% 6.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primo Water and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.39 billion 0.90 $2.90 million N/A N/A Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A $2.50 billion N/A $243.21 million N/A N/A

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Primo Water and Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Summary

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A beats Primo Water on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A

Embotelladora Andina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.