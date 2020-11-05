ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANGI. BidaskClub lowered ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 105,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,538,997.15. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,052.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,498,333 shares of company stock worth $21,350,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 800,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

