Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AINV. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.80. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,903,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 34.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 54,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.