Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $206.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.08. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $89,250.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,426 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $191,430.00. Insiders sold 22,288 shares of company stock valued at $292,420 in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $129,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

