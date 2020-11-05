ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective raised by Truist from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCB. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised ArcBest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised ArcBest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.55.

ARCB stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

