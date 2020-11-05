Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE: AAIC) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Arlington Asset Investment to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.1% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Arlington Asset Investment has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arlington Asset Investment’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment $123.48 million $13.74 million 3.12 Arlington Asset Investment Competitors $813.60 million $155.39 million 12.51

Arlington Asset Investment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arlington Asset Investment. Arlington Asset Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arlington Asset Investment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlington Asset Investment Competitors 4180 13715 12707 417 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.46%. Given Arlington Asset Investment’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arlington Asset Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment -73.00% 9.28% 0.79% Arlington Asset Investment Competitors -2.65% -5.58% 1.31%

Summary

Arlington Asset Investment rivals beat Arlington Asset Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

