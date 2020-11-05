Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.