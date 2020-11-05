Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $114,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 487.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 28,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $709.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $704.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

