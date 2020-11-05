Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $135,000 Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 40.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.75, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $104,083.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,346.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $269,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,560 shares of company stock valued at $10,688,532. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

