Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,699 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

INTC stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

