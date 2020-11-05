Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $66,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 92.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 420.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 489,127 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,238 shares of company stock valued at $231,141. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

