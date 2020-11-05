Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 557.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA opened at $125.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average is $128.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,809 shares of company stock worth $73,149,749. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

