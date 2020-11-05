Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Zscaler by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $145.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $163.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total transaction of $8,742,519.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,432 shares in the company, valued at $298,929,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $2,283,967.84. Insiders sold 281,445 shares of company stock worth $37,842,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

