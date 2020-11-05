AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,300 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,556 ($111.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,310.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,453. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 52.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Equity Income

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit