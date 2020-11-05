AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,300 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,556 ($111.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,310.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,453. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 52.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

