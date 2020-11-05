Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

ATRO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Astronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

ATRO stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Astronics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Astronics during the third quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 50.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 83.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

