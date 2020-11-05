Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATHX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athersys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of -1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,471. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 68.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Athersys by 464.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 77,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

