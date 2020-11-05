Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives $28.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $687,337. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Atreca by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atreca by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $13.41 on Monday. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $483.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

