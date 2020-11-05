AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 903,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 79,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 24,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

