Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Shares Gap Down to $594.40

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $594.40, but opened at $574.00. Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) shares last traded at $586.00, with a volume of 1,182,544 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUTO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 581 ($7.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 515.93 ($6.74).

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 572.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 538.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.90.

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) Company Profile (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

