Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Guggenheim restated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axovant Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Shares of AXGT opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. Research analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGT. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AXO-Lenti-PD program, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, which is in Phase II clinical trials; the AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and the AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.