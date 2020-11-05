Bar Harbor Trust Services Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.97 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $376.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.22.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

