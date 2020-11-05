Bar Harbor Trust Services Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

