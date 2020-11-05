Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 1,154 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 331,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 373.1% during the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 67,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 53,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

