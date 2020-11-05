Barclays Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €2.90 Price Target

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.86 ($4.54).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

