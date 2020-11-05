Barclays PLC (BARC.L)’s (BARC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 153.79 ($2.01).

BARC stock opened at GBX 107.82 ($1.41) on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.35.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

