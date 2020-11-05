Barclays Reiterates “€2.70” Price Target for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF)

Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.78 ($4.44).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

EPA AF opened at €3.12 ($3.67) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.92. Air France-KLM SA has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.