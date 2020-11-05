Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAMXF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

